Rebecca Hemp Whitus, 86 of Farmville, formerly of Green Bay, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 10. Born in Rockbridge County on Nov. 9, 1934 to the late William David Hemp and Alice Mays Hemp.

She was predeceased by her husband of 58 years, Harvie L. Whitus. Also predeceased by brother, Ralph W. Hemp and sister, Nancy Hemp Whitus.

She is survived by her son, David E. Whitus and wife, Wanda, of Farmville. Also surviving are niece, Denae Whitus O’Brien of Prospect and nephews, Duane Whitus of Longview, Texas, Ralph Whitus of Amelia and Rodney Whitus of Nottoway.

Her life revolved around church, family and community. Always a steadfast love for each with a desire to help others. She was a member of Liberty Christian Church in Green Bay, holding various offices over the years.

Graveside funeral services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 13, 11 a.m. at Trinity Memorial Gardens, Rice. Social distancing and masks are part of the service.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Liberty Christian Church, PO Box 156, Green Bay, Virginia 23942 or a charity of your choice.

Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.