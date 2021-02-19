Prince Edward County delayed opening

The Prince Edward County Courthouse will open to the public at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, Feb. 19. The Prince Edward County Landfill and Solid Waste Convenience Center locations will operate on a routine schedule.

In a press release, the county encouraged citizens to pay close attention to road conditions Friday morning, as there could still be patchy ice on secondary roads, bridges, overpasses, shady spots and curves.

The county noted it will continue to update both operational and public safety information, as needed.