Outages fall below 2,500 before today’s storm

Power outages in Prince Edward County fell below 2,500 between Dominion Energy and Southside Electric Cooperative early Thursday but outages are already beginning to creep back up as the area is pelted with a second ice storm in a week.

Dominion had 376 residents remaining without power at 8 a.m. Thursday morning. By 9 a.m. the number had increased to 399. Southside Electric Cooperative had 2,061 residents without power at 9 a.m.

Power outages are expected to increase today as the area experiences a major ice storm. A mix of snow, sleet and freezing rain are expected to accumulate up the three quarters of an inch today before ended early Friday morning.