Oscie Benning ‘Ben’ Walker III

Oscie B. Walker III, 68 of Farmville, died Jan. 28. He was born on Apr. 10, 1952, to Oscie Benning, Jr. and Mary Elizabeth Gertrude (Robert) Walker in Atlanta Georgia. He attended Walker High School and went on to earn his Bachelor of Arts from Furman University in 1975.

Ben was a dedicated first responder and worked as a member of the Nottoway County Rescue Squad for the past 15 years. Previously, he was a field-training officer for Richmond Ambulance Authority. Ben mentored hundreds of responders throughout this career.

Ben was a loving husband, father, brother, uncle and papa. He was caring and compassionate to everyone and had a big heart for all his animals.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

Surviving in addition to his wife, Patricia Walker, are his son, Charles Walker and step-children, Shanna Huddleston, Tamara Pizzeck and her husband Ryan, Rebecca Nelson and Jarrett Nelson; five grandchildren; brother Cecil Walker and his wife Catherine; nephews, Cecil Walker, Jr. Thomas Dowler and Shawn Dowler and niece, Mary Larson.

Those who wish to remember Ben in a special way may make gifts in his memory to Nottoway County Emergency Squad, PO Box 453, Crewe, Virginia 23930.