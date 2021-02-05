New desks provided

Twenty-five Prince Edward County students were given handcrafted desks specially designed to be quickly taken apart and reassembled for easy storage. The desks were provided by Chuck and Candy Dowdy who partnered with George and Kim Melnyk of Premier Millwork in Virginia Beach who were working with Trish O’Brien of Desks for Success. The desks were delivered Dec. 18. Pictured are Jenn Kinne of Prince Edward County Schools with Chuck Dowdy.