More than 5,100 remain without power in Prince Edward

The number of people in Prince Edward County without power barely decreased in the past 24 hours as more than 5,100 people remain without electricity following the weekend ice storm. The number was just over 5,400 Monday morning.

The bulk of the outages, 3,349, are Southside Electric Cooperative (SEC) customers. Dominion Energy has 1,760 people without power.

For Dominion, trouble spots remain in the Meherrin area where 432 people are still without power. In Farmville 580 customers are without power and 297 customers are powerless in the Hamden Sydney area. Hamden-Sydney College has canceled classes for the second consecutive day due to storm-related power issues. In the Pamplin area, 278 customers remain without power.

Cumberland County still has 1,308 people without electricity.

Dominion Power has said most outages should be restored by the end of the day Tuesday.

SEC vice president Brad Furr said the company’s crews are having difficulties getting to the outages often having to clear secondary roads of trees and branches to be able to transport equipment and men to fix the issues. SEC Communications Specialist Jennifer Wall said the cooperative had 260 people working in the field to restore power Monday. Mutual aid and contract crews have been brought in from outside the area to help.

The race to get power restored is heightened due to more winter weather forecast for the area Wednesday and Thursday. The Farmville area is projected to receive another ice storm similar to the one that rolled through last weekend.