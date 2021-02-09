Mildred F. Heizer, 97 of Alexandria, passed away peacefully Feb. 6. She was retired from the Alexandria Public School System as a guidance counselor.

She is preceded in death by her husband, John “Jack” Heizer; her parents, Lennie K. and Annie M. Ford of Cumberland and survived by many nieces, nephews and great- nieces and nephews.

In their free time, they were active members of the Order of the Eastern Star, Martha Washington Chapter #42 and the Washington Street United Methodist Church. She made many close and lasting friendships that continued throughout her lifetime.

Visitation was held at Everly Wheatley Funeral Home, 1500 W Braddock Road, Alexandria, VA on Tuesday, Feb. 9 from 2 p.m. – 4 p.m. A graveside service was held at 2 p.m on Wednesday, Feb. 10 at the Cartersville Cemetery, Cumberland.