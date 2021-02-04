Michael “Mike” E. Harris, 66 of Farmville, met the Lord on Nov. 30.

He was born on May 28, 1954. He was a hardworking mechanic and served this community for over 35 years. He most recently worked at Bailey’s Auto Service. He was a member of Farmville United Methodist Church and also served the Prospect UMC charge as an interim pastor for three years.

Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Dalison Ervin & Juanita Harris.

He is survived by his wife of 39 years, Maureen Harris; 2 children, Amanda (Scott) Alexander and Benjamin (Taylor) Harris; 4 grandchildren, James Harris, Morgan Harris, Tyler Alexander and Raina Rupp; his sister, Denise (Larry) Hairr; 4 brothers, Dalison “DE” Harris, Charles “Rick” (Gail) Harris, Mark (Mary) Harris and Daniel (Lee Ann) Harris, along with numerous other extended family and friends.

A funeral will not be held at his time. A memorial service will be held in the future.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to F.A.C.E.S.