Master Gardener class offered

The Virginia Cooperative Extension Service and Heart of Virginia Master Gardeners will offer a 2021 virtual Master Gardener class beginning with orientation March 15-19.

Classes start March 29 and end in mid-June.

The class will include digital modules, weekly meetings and updates, and in-person or virtual labs. The meetings will be Monday or Thursday evenings depending on the week via Zoom.

There is a $125 fee for course materials for the class.

For an application and more information, contact Amber Taylor at (804) 494-4390 at the Cumberland Extension Office, or the Prince Edward Extension Office at (434) 392-4246 for an application.