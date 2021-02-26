Make your own Longwood Rotunda

The Longwood Center for the Visual Arts is offering a take-home art activity sure to delight model building and architectural enthusiasts of all ages.

Longwood Rotunda pop-up card templates will be available to the public completely free of charge at the LCVA beginning in early March. Stop by the LCVA to pick up a template to create your own beautiful Longwood Rotunda pop-up card beginning Saturday, March 6.

These pop-up cards were designed by Farmville’s own Dr. Richard McClintock. A well-known member of the Farmville community and a member of the LCVA Advisory Board, Dr. McClintock taught Latin at Hampden-Sydney College, where he was the school’s director of publications. Richard is also a talented designer creating model building kits of numerous historic sites around Virginia. As an advocate and supporter of the arts, he has donated his model templates to these historical sites and cultural institutions to benefit the organizations. These intricate models can be seen on his website historic-models.com.

The LCVA currently has three exhibitions on view. Asterisks in the Grand Narrative of History, SCRAP TIME, and Rabbit/Hare will all be on view until through April 4, 2021. The LCVA is open Tuesday-Saturday 11 a.m.-5 p.m. and Sunday from 1-5 p.m.