Longwood to open at 11 a.m. Friday
Longwood University will have a delayed opening Friday, Feb. 18 due to Thursday’s inclement weather.
The university will open at 11 a.m. Classes scheduled before 11 a.m. will not be held in person. The main campus academic building will be unlocked at 10 a.m. Friday.
