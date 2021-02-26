LETTER — Red Front Trading Co. is missed

To the Editor:

I am certain that many of you share my regret in not having The Red Front Trading Company on Main Street any longer. Bobby and Betty Jo Carter, ably assisted by Helen Mann, have been mainstays in Farmville retailing for many, many years (in fact, all the way back to 1969).

In addition to good clothes and other merchandise, you could also obtain all sorts of advice, opinions, etc. from visitors who frequented The Red Front. One might have seen Judge Billy Hay there and Bobby’s brother, Charles, as well as Marvin Meadows, Gary Cooper and many others. And let’s not forget the folks who came by not to chat or to make any purchases at all, but who only wanted “change for the meter.”

Memories, so many memories. I am sure so many of you join me in wishing all of them nothing but the best.

Hunter Watson

Farmville