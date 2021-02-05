Lancers postpone series at Charleston Southern

Following a positive COVID-19 test result by one member of the program’s Tier 1 personnel, the Longwood University men’s basketball team will postpone its upcoming road series against Charleston Southern University originally scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 4, and Friday, Feb. 5, in Charleston, South Carolina.

Tier 1 personnel include coaches, student-athletes and essential support staff. In alignment with health and safety procedures established by the NCAA, Big South Conference and Longwood and state health officials, all Tier 1 personnel within the program remain subject to established testing and contact tracing protocols.

Charleston Southern has yet to win a Big South Conference game at 0-12.

Longwood’s series against Gardner-Webb University, scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 11, and Friday, Feb. 12, remains unaffected.