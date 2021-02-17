JMU announces fall dean’s list

James Madison University has announced that the following students made the dean’s list for the fall 2020 semester.

Colleen Caldwell, of Pamplin, who is majoring in English.

Samantha Aldridge, of Scottsville, who is majoring in media arts and design.

Kathleen Angle, of Farmville, who is majoring in psychology.

Hannah Cook, of Farmville, who is majoring in dietetics.

Brenda Goodson, of Farmville, who is majoring in justice studies.

Jordyn Harris, of Rice, who is majoring in nursing.

Mary Moncure, of Columbia, who is majoring in communication sciences and disorders.

Samantha Poole, of Dillwyn, who is majoring in health sciences.

Alexandria Ragland, of Dillwyn, who is majoring in health sciences.

Harry Rust, of Farmville, whose major is undeclared.

Caroline Seal, of Farmville, who is majoring in nursing.