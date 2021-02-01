Hampden-Sydney student killed in crash
The Virginia State Police (VSP) is investigating a single-vehicle crash that claimed the life of a Hampden-Sydney College student.
According to VSP, the accident occurred in the 7600 block of Abilene Road in Prince Edward County at 3:38 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 30.
A 1995 Chevrolet Caprice driven by Thomas R. Salamon, 21, of Frederick, Maryland ran off the right side of the road and struck a tree.
Salamon died at the scene.
A male passenger was flown to Chippenham Medical Center in Richmond for treatment of serious injuries.
