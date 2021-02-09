George Daniel Weese, Jr. passed away peacefully on Feb. 5.

Born in St. Louis, Missouri, on Jun. 16, 1925, he spent most of his life there before moving to Farmville in 2011. A proud veteran of the U.S. Army, he served as a combat engineer with the First Armored Division in World War II (Italian front) and recently completed a term as the president of the First Armored Division’s Association.

In 2019, he was deeply honored when the Association inducted him into the Order of the Knights of St. George. As a businessman in St. Louis, he founded National Money Order Service in 1960 and P-X Wine and Spirits in 1970, owning both companies and serving as their CEO until he retired in 2005.

He is predeceased by his first wife Marianne; by his siblings, Albert and Richard Weese and Virginia Salamone and by his stepsister Lorna Scirotino.

He is survived by his second wife, Judith DuBose Weese; his brother, Walter Weese (Marylou), his sister, Ruth Hattemer (James), his sister-in-law, Sharon Weese, his sons, G. Daniel (Katherine) and John Francis Weese; grandchildren, Neal, Robert, Aaron and Evelyn Weese; his stepdaughter, Phyllis DuBose Rende (Deniz) and their daughter Yasemin and many nieces and nephews.

There will be a private family burial service at the Virginia Veterans Cemetery in Amelia. Memorial donations may be made to the Salvation Army or the Farmville Hospice of Virginia.

