Eddie Thomas Crump, 62 of Cumberland, departed this life on Friday, Feb. 19 in Richmond.

He is survived by his brother, Howard Harris (Ursula); two sisters, Minnie Bolden and Emma Claytor (Clarence); nine aunts and a host of nephews, nieces, cousins and friends, one devoted, Jerry Hatcher.

A public viewing will be held on Friday, Feb. 26 from 1 to 6 p.m. at the funeral home.

Services will be held on Saturday, Feb. 27 at noon at Rocky Mount Baptist Church Cemetery in Cumberland. Professional services provided by Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home of Cumberland, VA.

