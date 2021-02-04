Dora Marie “Weewee” Harris departed this life on Jan. 29 at Lynchburg General Hospital.

She is survived by her daughter, RoShelle Harris Reed (Terrance); three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; four brothers; four sisters, one uncle; two aunts; a host of nephews, one devoted, Travis Childress; nieces, cousins and friends. Her remains rest at Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home, where public viewing will be held on Friday, Feb. 5 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Graveside services will be held Saturday, Feb. 6 at 12 p.m. at Baptist Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Dillwyn, Reverend Ollie Bolden Officiating.

