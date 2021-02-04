Dora Marie ‘Weewee’ Harris
Dora Marie “Weewee” Harris departed this life on Jan. 29 at Lynchburg General Hospital.
She is survived by her daughter, RoShelle Harris Reed (Terrance); three grandchildren, three great-grandchildren; four brothers; four sisters, one uncle; two aunts; a host of nephews, one devoted, Travis Childress; nieces, cousins and friends. Her remains rest at Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home, where public viewing will be held on Friday, Feb. 5 from 4 p.m. – 7 p.m. Graveside services will be held Saturday, Feb. 6 at 12 p.m. at Baptist Union Baptist Church Cemetery in Dillwyn, Reverend Ollie Bolden Officiating.
www.mariangraythomasfuneralhome.com
Cheryl Noblin Fitzgerald
Cheryl Noblin Fitzgerald, of North Chesterfield, passed away on Monday, Jan. 25 with family by her side. She was born... read more