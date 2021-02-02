David Lee Yeatts, 63 of South Richmond, born Sept. 18, 1957, has gone fishing! Dave passed away on Dec. 18.

After graduation from Meadowbrook H.S. and a few years with Dupont, he became a skilled craftsman in the housing industry. Dave loved the outdoors, hunting and especially fishing.

He was predeceased by his mother, Phylis Doss Yeatts.

He is survived by his father, Cecil Grey Yeatts of Farmville; daughter, Amy Stanley (Jeff); grandsons, Greydon and Brigand; son, Killian Yeatts; sister, Brenda Morris of Douglasville, Georgia and two brothers, Cecil Yeatts, Jr. (Carol) and George Yeatts (Aileen).

A memorial service will be held at a later date with internment at the Crewe Cemetery, Crewe.