Cumberland schools to operate remotely Tuesday
Cumberland County School announced Monday that schools will operate on a remote instructional schedule Tuesday, Feb. 2 beginning at 10 a.m.
School offices will open at 10 a.m. as well. The information said individual schools may communicate additional information to families if needed.
You Might Like
COVID cases are on downward trend; vaccinations increase
COVID-19 cases in Virginia are experiencing a noticeable downward trend with local counties seeing a sharp decline in coronavirus cases.... read more