February 1, 2021

Cumberland schools to operate remotely Tuesday

By Staff Report

Published 3:45 pm Monday, February 1, 2021

Cumberland County School announced Monday that schools will operate on a remote instructional schedule Tuesday, Feb. 2 beginning at 10 a.m.

School offices will open at 10 a.m. as well. The information said individual schools may communicate additional information to families if needed.

