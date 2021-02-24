A little slushy
Last Thursday’s ice storm turned Farmville’s streets into a slushy mess before melting away later in the day. The second consecutive ice storm in a week moved through the area quickly without compounding the power outage problems seen during the Valentine’s weekend storm a few days earlier.
