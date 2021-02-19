2,200 remain without power

Despite Thursday’s ice storm, power outages in Prince Edward County continued to be whittled away by Dominion Energy and Southside Electric Cooperative.

Outages in Prince Edward stood at 2,204 Friday morning. Southside Electric Cooperative (SEC) has 2,031 customers without power. Dominion Energy has just 173.

Cumberland County has 282 SEC customers who remain without power. All of the Dominion Energy customers in Cumberland have been restored.

A Thursday Facebook post from SEC said 120 crewman from Rappahannock Electric Cooperative were on the way to help restore power. They were expected to arrive in the area today. SEC said they had 366 personnel in the field working to restore power.

Today marks a week without power for some people who lost electricity early on in the Valentine’s Day weekend ice storm.