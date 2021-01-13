Tuttle named to dean’s list

Gloria Tuttle, of Cumberland, has been named to the Emory & Henry College fall 2020 dean’s list.

To be named to the dean’s list, students must be a full-time student and receive a 3.6 GPA for the semester.

