January 14, 2021

  • 37°

SUV drives through outdoor seating area near Chick Fil-A

By Staff Report

Published 6:47 pm Thursday, January 14, 2021

A black Toyota Highlander drove through the seating area next to the Chik Fil-A restaurant at the Longwood Landings Apartment complex on Farmville Thursday evening.

A witness at the scene said the driver of the vehicle and a pedestrian were transported to the hospital from the scene. 

The crash broke a concrete picnic table and sent debris through the area. 

More details concerning the crash will be reported once they become available.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections