SUV drives through outdoor seating area near Chick Fil-A
A black Toyota Highlander drove through the seating area next to the Chik Fil-A restaurant at the Longwood Landings Apartment complex on Farmville Thursday evening.
A witness at the scene said the driver of the vehicle and a pedestrian were transported to the hospital from the scene.
The crash broke a concrete picnic table and sent debris through the area.
More details concerning the crash will be reported once they become available.
