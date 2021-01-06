Story was inspiring
To the Editor:
What an inspiring story: Peyton Turner and Claire Tucker, with the help of Cumberland County Librarian Lisa Davis, established a lasting collection of books that will introduce children to people from diverse backgrounds — The joy of reading.
How broadening that will be for the children of Cumberland.
Martha Dorrill
Farmville
