Road construction scheduled

Highway work requiring road/ lane/structure closures is planned; however, work may be delayed or canceled due to weather or other issues. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.

DISTRICT-WIDE ACTIVITIES:

Crews will perform various construction/maintenance activities throughout the district using the best practices of social distancing. Activities include, but are not limited to bridge and guardrail maintenance, brush/ tree/limb cutting, surface/shoulder work, work orders, pavement messaging, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.

Work at specific locations:

BUCKINGHAM COUNTY:

• Route 60/56 – Turn lane project. Fixed completion July 30, 2021.

• Route 632 – Crew will replace pipe.

• Route 636/15 – Turn lane project. Fixed completion October 15, 2021.

• Route 664 (660-737) – Emergency pipe repairs 11/4/2020 – 1/29/2021. Detour 660 and 737.

• Note districtwide activities.

CUMBERLAND COUNTY:

• Route 60, Town of Cumberland – Crew will add shoulder stone.

• Note districtwide activities.

PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY:

• Route 15/665 turn lanes and 15/692 roundabout – Work to begin after first of the year.

• Route 15 near Farmville – Crew will replace pavement messaging.

• Route 625 (672 – 625) – Emergency pipe replacement from 11/2-1/30.

• Route 690 (652-651) – Emergency pipe replacement from 11/17 – 1/29.

• Note districtwide activities.