Prince Edward property transfers

Following are the property transfers recorded in the Prince Edward County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of June. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Raymond L. Chernault to David W. Hopson, 3.86 AC, Leigh District. $15,000.

• Cynthia A. Runnels to Rhonda L. Brock-Servais, Lot, Town of Farmville. $210,000.

• Gerald W. Dowdy to Richard Garland Watson, .61 AC, Prospect District. $2,800.

• Donald D. Deitrich to Frederick Harrington, Lots, Leigh District. $211,000.

• Erin S. Glascock to Erin Suzanne Glascock Sandow. Deed Gift.

• Jennifer Cox to Terril Lamar Pugh, 2 AC, Prospect District. $167,000.

• 6340 George Washington LLC to Eason Properties, LLC, Lots, Town of Farmville. $367,000.

• Rock River, INC. to Brittney Roseanne Wagner, 1.446 AC, Farmville District. $392,000.

• Ronald E. Dowdy to Amber Lashway, .352 AC. $257,000.

• Virginia M. Smith to Kevin A. Clement, II, Lots, Buffalo District. $223,000.

• Michael M. Johnson to Brian P. Benson, Sr., 4.92 AC, Lockett District. $18,500.

• KMJ Properties, LLC to Heart of Virginia Home Buyers, 2 AC, Prospect District. $45,000.

• Marcella Annette Watson to Anthony Rashad Allen. Deed Gift.

• Thomas H. Miller to Olen Rex Williams , 7 AC, Farmville District. $30,000.

• Joseph A. Bowles to Durrel Weaver, Lots, Prospect District. $30,000.

• Silva Group, LLC to Robert D. Crawford, 15.08 AC, Lockett District. $60,000.

• W. Shelton Foster to Winfield G. Willis, Lots, Town of Farmville. $180,000.

• R & L Builders, LLC to Paul Brandt. $239,900.

• James S. Cross to Dwight L. Johnson, 2.10 AC, Prospect District. $247,600.

• Hebert Ayers to Shaya Jewell Colbert. Deed Gift.

• Roy D. Hicks to Alexis Winston. Deed Gift.

• The Heirs of Hezekian Burke to Tavar Witherspoon, 1.55 AC, Lockett District. $20,000.

• David J. Shank to Cynthia A. Smith, 8.40 AC. Leigh District. $17,900.

• Gregory Rental Properties, LLC to James W. Yoder, 1 AC, Hampden District. $55,000.

• William S. Barrett to Aaron Smith, Lot 15, Hidden Acres. $39,000.

• Douglas R. Spencer to Douglas R. Spencer. Deed Gift.

• Donald B. Kellum , III to Jesse T. Roach, Sr., 5.11 AC, Buffalo District. $30,000.

• Brian W. Cashell to Brian W. Cashell; Co-Trustee. Deed Gift.

• Gully Tavern Enterprises, LLC to High Bridge Trails Family Comp. Deed Gift.

• Slyvia I. Swartz to Thomas D. Segroves, Jr., 36 AC, Prospect District. $295,000.

• Marcia Miller Smith to Avery O. Hicks, Lockett District. $58,000.

• Jacob King to Justin A. Foecking, 10.93 AC, Buffalo District. $152,000.

• Rebecca Louise Russell to Linda Ann Briganti, Trustee, .931 AC, Farmville District. $159,000.

• Glenn B. Gildon to S&N Rentals, LLC, Lots, Farmville District. $50,000.

• Raymond H. Morgan to Dogwood Properties, LL, .75 AC, Leigh District. $90,000.

• Thomas E. Huggard to Renard R. Rouse, Town Lot. $265,000.

• David W. Buckalew to Robert R. Burton, Lot, Lockett District. $199,900.

• Gregory Rental Properties, LCLC to Broadleaf Properties, LLC, .99 AC, Hampden District. $50,000.