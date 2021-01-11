Nothing exciting in this week’s weather

After the possibility of a couple morning showers passes through the area this morning, it looks to be a ho-hum week of January weather for the Farmville area.

Boring weather is typically a good thing in the winter months when a week could just as easily be wiped out by a blast of cold weather and snow.

The forecast is for dry weather through next Sunday with highs in the 50s and lows near the freezing mark through Friday. Then it does get a little cooler as Saturday and Sunday highs only reach 47 degrees with lows in the 20s.

It’s early, but it looks like winter weather could make an appearance the next week with rain or snow showers forecast for Wednesday, Jan. 20 and a wintry mix possible for Friday, Jan. 22. The low temperature on Thursday, Jan. 21 is predicted to be 15 degrees.

So enjoy this week because it sounds like things are changing soon.