Nellie W. Glenn, 73 of Cumberland, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Jan. 22. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Howard Wray and second husband, John Glenn; her parents, Willard and Bessie Gauldin; brothers Larry Gauldin and Willard “Tony” Gauldin.

Nellie is survived by her children, Darryl Wray (Lorie), Deborah Jones (Hobert), John Glenn (Sandra), Tanya Glenn and Scott Glenn; three grandchildren, Brett Jones, Kyle Jones and Imogen Glenn; one great-granddaughter, Autumn Jones; brothers, Lewis “Butch” Gauldin, Steve Gauldin and Ricky Gauldin; sisters, Sandra Salas and Nancy Barfield.

Nellie was a longtime employee of the Cumberland County Library for 25 years where she retired in 2017. Nellie was a kind, loving and devoted mother. She will be deeply missed by all her family and friends.

Visitation was held on Tuesday Jan. 26, with viewing at Shorter Funeral Home in Farmville from 11 a.m. – 1 p.m. Graveside funeral services was held at Center Presbyterian Church in Cumberland at 2p.m.

Shorter Funeral Home served the family.