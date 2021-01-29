Master Gardener training offered

The Charlotte County Extension Office will offer a 2021 computer-based, self-paced, Independent Master Gardener study beginning March 11 with orientation and concluding Sept. 9 with graduation.

Orientation will be at the Charlotte County Extension Office. The trainings will be on a flash drive that will be given to each trainee so internet is not required.

In addition to the course work on the flash drive, each trainee will attend five labs. Labs will be offered in person and via Zoom. Class material will include: basic plant growth and development, fruits, tree and shrub identification, vegetables, weeds, diseases, insects and related horticulture subjects.

There is a $110 fee that will cover each trainee’s manual, background check and other material.

For an application and more information, contact the Charlotte County Extension Office at (434) 542-5884, 133 Legrande Ave. Charlotte Court House, VA, 23923.

Applications will be accepted through Feb. 22.