Looking our best
The Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce congratulated Ken Webber, owner of 118 North Main LLC for receiving the January “Looking Our Best” award. The renovated building that houses three chamber members Letterpress Communications, James C. Bell, attorney at law and the Farmville Area Chamber of Commerce. Pictured are Farmville Area Chamber Executive Director Anne Tyler Paulek and Webber.
