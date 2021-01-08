Landfill Alert virtual meeting is Sunday

The Cumberland County Landfill Alert Committee will host its regular monthly meeting which will be virtual due to COVID-19 Sunday, Jan. 10, at 3 p.m. You may join by phone and contact Barry Miles at (804) 492-5806 to receive phone instructions. The continued purpose of these meetings is to inform Cumberland County residents and surrounding counties about the serious impact this mega landfill could have on the environment, and provide the most current update.

Happy birthday wishes go out to the following people: Angie Sprouse of Cumberland on Sunday, Jan. 10, and Marry Dimmie of Farmville Thursday, Jan. 14.

Belated happy wishes to a very special friend are sent out this week to Dorothy Carter of Cumberland who celebrated her birthday Wednesday, Jan. 6.

Buckingham County Christian Fellowship Association is proud to announce that as of January 1, 2021, it is entering its 32nd year as a group. President Barry Miles reminds active members and perspective members that the month of January is the membership drive for annual dues. A meeting date will be announced when COVID-19 restrictions are lifted regarding gatherings. For further information, or to register, contact Association President Barry Miles at (804) 492-5806 or by mobile phone at (434) 315- 4181.

Victory Baptist Church located at 4339 Salem Road, Spout Springs is now hosting inside services only at 10:30 a.m. every Sunday until further notice. There will be no Sunday school at this time. Pastor Jeff Worley and the entire congregation cordially invites all to attend. For further information, contact Pastor Jeff at (434) 942- 4652 or on his home phone at (434) 283-4657.

Cedar Baptist Church located at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn will host in-house services only Sunday, Jan. 10 at 10 a.m. Masks are required for in-house services. Those who do not feel comfortable with inside services may tune in from the parking lot on radio frequency 87.9 FM. Pastor Tommy Armstrong cordially invites all to attend.

Buckingham Baptist Church located at 24234 North James Madison Highway in the Goldhill Area of New Canton will host in-house services every Sunday at 11 a.m. until further notice. Social distancing and masks are required. Attendees must sit with their own family.

Our prayers and best wishes for a continued speedy recovery is sent out this week to all those sick and shut in everywhere.

ANNIE MAY MILES is the columnist for Trent’s Mill. She can be reached at fatcat091@verizon.net.