January 27, 2021

JMU announces fall 2020 graduates

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Wednesday, January 27, 2021

James Madison University announces that the following students graduated during the Dec. 19 commencement exercises.

Aaliyah Drake, of Cullen, graduated magna cum laude with a degree in psychology.

Dylan Schweickert, of Howardsville, graduated with a degree in biotechnology.

Samuel Godfrey, of Rice, graduated magna cum laude with a degree in sport and recreation management.

Alexandra Ayala, of Scottsville, graduated with a degree in media arts and design.

Ciana Graham-Shelton, of Scottsville, graduated with a degree in social work.

Alyse Lehrke, of Scottsville, graduated with a degree in strategic leadership.

