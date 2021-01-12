On Wednesday, Jan. 6, James Linwood Shores, Sr., 75 of Cartersville, left his earthly home to be reunited with his wife, Shirley Baldwin Shores, in Heaven. James was born on Jan. 20, 1945, to the late Linwood G. Shores and Ethlynd R. Shores Adams. He was a loyal husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle and friend. James had a love for community and was determined to never meet a stranger. He was selfless, kind, caring, and had a zest for life. James is survived by his four children; two daughters, Teresa Shores Ingle (Paul) of Cumberland and Cindy Shores (Steve) of Chesterfield; two sons, James Linwood Shores, Jr. (Shelby) of Powhatan and Rodney Earl Shores (Amy) of Chesterfield. Grandpa, also known as PopPop, leaves behind 8 grandchildren to treasure his memory, Lindsey Stokes (Collin), Bradley Ingle (Lauren), Kristin Matney, Carmen Allen (Neal), Stacie Coates (David), Braeden Shores, Maddox Shores and Grey Shores. His great-grandchildren will miss his playful and happy go-lucky nature: Brooke, Waverly, Angelina, Eli, Jordan, Dawson and Emerson. He was preceded in death by his siblings sisters; Carolyn Fleshman and Catherine McKoy; brothers, Charles Shores and David Shores and step-father, William R. Adams. Family was always the most important aspect of life for James. He enjoyed making memories by the dinner table with family, hunting with family and friends, and being part of many house projects. James was self-employed as a painting contractor and also known as the favorite handyman for so many within the community. Playing cards on Friday evenings, traveling to Graceland, and collecting novelties of Elvis and Nascar were just a few of his most favorite hobbies. He served as a member of the Cartersville Volunteer Fire Department, coached Cumberland Youth League Baseball for many years and was a member of Passion Community Church. Attending his children’s and grandchildren’s ballgames were some of his most favorite memories. A graveside funeral service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 16 at 2 p.m. in Cartersville Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Passion Community Church, P.O. Box 834, Powhatan, VA 23139. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.