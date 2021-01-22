January 22, 2021

Helping out Special Olympics

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Friday, January 22, 2021

Haley Auto Mall recently donated $2,165 to Special Olympics Area 12. Pictured are, from left, Haley General Manager Christopher Call, who is presenting a check to Johann Greer and Bob “Sunshine” Barnhill with Special Olympics Area 12. (Send “Way to Go!” photos with a description and names to WayToGo@FarmvilleHerald.com.)

