Helping out Special Olympics
Haley Auto Mall recently donated $2,165 to Special Olympics Area 12. Pictured are, from left, Haley General Manager Christopher Call, who is presenting a check to Johann Greer and Bob “Sunshine” Barnhill with Special Olympics Area 12. (Send “Way to Go!” photos with a description and names to WayToGo@FarmvilleHerald.com.)
