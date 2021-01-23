January 24, 2021

  • 37°

Hampden-Sydney College posts ‘active shooter threat’

By Staff Report

Published 12:45 pm Saturday, January 23, 2021

Hampden-Sydney College has posted an “active shooter threat” on its website.

The post was made Saturday at 12:32 p.m.

The information said it was a threat only and there was “no current shooter.”

Students and those on campus are advised to remain in shelter until an all clear is given. The college communication said more information would follow.

 

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections