Gregory L. Mast

April 14, 1996 – December 28, 2020 Gregory Louis Mast, 24, of Cape Charles died Dec. 28 in a farming accident. He was born Apr. 14, 1996 in Buckingham, the son of Melvin Mast (Robin Mast) and Phyllis Marshall (Ronald Marshall). Gregory is survived by the love of his life Mary LeMoyne; his parents; his brothers: Wendel Mast (April Mast), Travis Mast (Corinne Mast) and Jeremy Mast; his sisters Monica Mast and Amy Mast and his nieces and nephews: Grace, Kasandra, Joanna, Hayden, Katie, Dustin and Brantley. Gregory was known to all for his joyful smile, infectious laugh and for lighting up any room he walked in. He was full of life and love; always wanting to bring others joy, especially his nieces and nephews. Gregory was most passionate about spending time with Mary and their dogs Zeppelin and Jude, hunting and fishing. Visitation with the family was held on Friday, Jan.1 from 4 p.m. – 6 p.m. at Bryan Funeral Service, 108 W Main Street, Plymouth, NC 27962. There was a graveside service held Saturday, Jan. 2 at 12 p.m. at The Steiner Family Cemetery, 1509 Main Stem Road, Pantego, NC 27860. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to The State Park Project Fund c/o The Department of Conservation and Recreation, 600 E Main Street, 16th Floor, Richmond, VA 23219. Arrangements were by Bryan Funeral Service at Hampton Academy, Plymouth, North Carolina.