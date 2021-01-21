George Joseph Harrison died Jan. 18, at The Summit, Lynchburg. George was 94 years old. He was one of three brothers born to Harry and Martha Harrison in Scranton, Pennsylvania. The family moved to Huntingdon, Pennsylvania where he lived until he joined the U. S. Navy and served aboard the USS Orleck in the Pacific. He graduated from Columbia Technical Institute, Washington, D. C., with a major in Mechanical Engineering. He worked for U. S. Geological Survey for 28 years and retired in 1978.

In 1989, George and his wife retired to Farmville. He was instrumental in establishing Meals on Wheels in the Farmville area. In 2004 through 2006, George was the site manager for building and opening of the Southside Adult Home in Farmville.

George is survived by his wife of 51 years, Hazel, his son and daughter-in-law, Stephen and Sarah Harrison of Manassas and his daughter, Dana Virginia Harrison of Springfield, his grandsons, Lt. Col. Benjamin Harrison, USMC (Dana), Maj. Daniel Harrison, US Army (Megan) and Gregory Allen Harrison-McQueen (Sarah) and 5 great-grandchildren. He was predeceased by his brother Lewis and his brother and sister-in-law, Harry and Florence Harrison.

