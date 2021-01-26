Franklin Dwight Robey, 66 of Rustburg, passed away suddenly on Jan. 21 after succumbing to pneumonia.

He is survived by his wife, Diane Robey, of which they shared a beautiful 47 year marriage as well as his mother Josephine Robey. Dwight is survived by his 3 children, Ricky Robey, Lisa Cooke (Kevin) and Dwayne Robey; a sister Deborah Wilkins (Michael) also survives him. Dwight cherished spending time with his two grandchildren, Kaylee and Ryan, the lights of his life.

Dwight is preceded in death by his father Richard Franklin Robey.

Dwight had a love for the outdoors and his job as a logger brought him so much pride and joy. The family would also like to acknowledge his friends, Willie Coleman and Phillip Droog, for their years of steadfast friendship. Dwight will always be remembered for his love of children, and in particular babies. Dwight never saw a baby he didn’t want to pick up to squeeze and hug on. He will be missed by everyone that had the privilege of knowing him.

A memorial service celebrating the life of Dwight will be held on Saturday, Jan. 30 at 2 p.m. The service will be at Sycamore Baptist Church, 3172 Derby Rd, Gretna, VA 24557 with the Rev. Gary Phillips speaking. The family would also like to extend an invitation to guests after the service at their residence.