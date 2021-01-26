Frank James “Football” LeSueur, 71 of Buckingham, passed peacefully at VCU Medical Center in Richmond. He was born Mar. 4, 1949 in Buckingham County a son of the late Joshua James and Viola Taylor LeSueur.

He was preceded in death by his parents, brother, John R. LeSueur and sister, Irene L. Gormus (Clarence).

Football is survived by his wife of 54 years, Anne Mills LeSueur; son, Joshua Catlett LeSueur (Brenda); brothers, Andrew J. LeSueur, Robert M. “Moe” LeSueur (Bonnie Ann) and Billy J. LeSueur (Erica Bledsoe); sisters, Bonnie Wood, Debra LeSueur, Rosa Lee Burkhardt (George) and Patricia Hanley (William) and numerous nieces, nephews and extended family and friends and special friend, Sue Burford.

Football was an avid hunter and judge for various hunt clubs during his lifetime.

Special thanks to the staff of Buckingham County, Martha Jefferson Hospital and VCU Medical Center and for the many prayers and offers to help the family.

Football also leaves behind special friends, granddaughter, Lisa Yarbrough (Nathan), Roger Gibson, Wayne Proffitt, Calvin Smith (Lisa) and Jerry Ownby (Donna).

Graveside service will be held on Saturday, Jan. 30 at 2 p.m. in the Cedar Baptist Church Cemetery. Dunkum Funeral Home is serving the family.