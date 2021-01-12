Frank Carlis Anderson, age 93 of Farmville, passed away peacefully at his beloved Cedar Lane Farm, on Sunday, Jan. 10. He was born in Charlotte County to the late Laurence Gibbs and Valeria Edwards Anderson. He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Sarah McCraw Anderson; sisters, Mary A. Hughes, Ruby A. Robinson, Donna A. Stafford, Fannie A. Price and Valeria A. “Bug” Howard; brothers, Laurence G. Anderson, Jr. and Henry T. Anderson. He was an avid horseman and was inducted into the National Jousting Hall of Fame in 1990. In fact, jousting brought Frank and Sarah together. He was a lifelong farmer, retired from Prince Edward Mills, and worked at Price Supply Company. He loved his family and spending time with his children and their families, his sisters, brothers, nieces and nephews. He also loved spending time with his friends, especially playing cards at Bates Market, and at “Frank’s Place” after Bates Market closed. His favorite foods were Grandma’s corn pudding and Lisa Corbin’s banana pudding. If a little fried chicken went with them, that was even better. The Atlanta Braves were his favorite team, even when they let him down, but he also liked following the Washington Nationals and the Boston Red Sox. He was able to attend several Atlanta games in the past few years, which he really enjoyed. He is survived by his two daughters, Sarah A. “Kate” Spry (Tom) of Farmville, Elizabeth A. “Carlis” Dansberger (Paul) of Crewe; four grandchildren: Michael D. Goolsby of Victoria, Stanley Spry (Heidi) of Zephyr Cove, Nevada, Toby Spry (Kristina) of Brookhaven, Georgia and Stephanie McCraw (Chipper) of Midlothian; four great-granddaughters: Katie Spry, Emily Spry, Charlotte McCraw and Edie McCraw; five sisters, Carrie A. Reece, Nina A. Layne, Jane A. Holt, Zenora A. Daubenspeck and Irma A. Thompson (Earley); many nieces and nephews and his ever-present and faithful canine, Buster Brown. Graveside funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. in Westview Cemetery, Farmville, on what would have been his 94th birthday, Thursday, Jan. 14. Family will receive friends from 1 p.m. to 2:45 p.m. prior to the service at Puckett Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to New Store Presbyterian Church, 10938 Francisco Road, Farmville, VA 23901, or Randolph District Volunteer Fire Department, 2145 Cumberland Road, Farmville, VA 23901. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.