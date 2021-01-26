Frances Belle Herndon Ducsai, 86 of Richmond passed peacefully on Jan. 23. She was born Dec. 25, 1934 in Buckingham County, a daughter of the late Clarence Vereen Herndon, Sr. and Ruth Evelyn Herndon. She was the widow of Don Lou Ducsai. Fran had recently relocated to Virginia after having lived the past 60 years in Long Beach, California. Fran was also preceded in death by brothers, Clarence Herndon, Jr., Aubrey Herndon and Robert Herndon.

She is survived by sisters, Martha Thompson and Carrie O’Neal; numerous nieces and nephews and their families.

Fran loved her family and enjoyed being with them whenever possible. About every five years or so she would fly or drive from the West Coast to attend the Dowdy-Herndon Family Reunion. Don was a Marine veteran and Fran was so proud of his service and of living in the United States of America that she would raise a flag outside her home every morning no matter the weather or how ill she may have felt.

A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, Jan. 27 at 2 p.m. in Buckingham Baptist Church Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Buckingham Baptist Church or if you share Fran’s love for all animals, especially dogs, the Southside SPCA.