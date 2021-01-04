First baby of 2021 arrives

Kaitlyn Hodges and Jason Knabe of Dillwyn welcomed 8-pound, 6-ounce Jefferson Gauge Knabe into the world Friday, Jan. 1, at 1:48 a.m.

Jefferson was the first baby of 2021 born at Centra Southside Community Hospital in Farmville.

Hodges said the baby’s original due date was Jan. 8.

“It was pretty exciting,” Hodges said of giving birth to 2021’s Baby New Year. “Everybody made a big fuss about his birthday being their New Year’s celebration, and everybody was very excited to be there and be a part of it.”

Monday, Jan. 4, Hodges said baby Jefferson was at home and doing well.