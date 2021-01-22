Elder & Watkins, PC adds a partner

Elder & Watkins, P.C. has added Matthew Friedman as a partner and will be known as Elder, Watkins & Friedman, P.C.

Friedman (known as “Matt”) joined the firm in 2018. His practice primarily focuses on domestic relations law (including divorce, custody and support) and criminal defense. Since joining the firm, Friedman has successfully handled hundreds of cases in numerous courts throughout Southside Virginia.

Prior to joining the firm, Friedman served as an assistant attorney general for 10 years in both Virginia and South Carolina.