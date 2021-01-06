Driver privilege cards now available
Eligible Virginians may now apply for a driver privilege card at the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).
Applications will be accepted by appointment only; appointments can be made at dmvNOW. com/appt.
This change in Virginia law, authorized by the Virginia General Assembly, creates a driving credential for individuals who are non-U.S. citizens and cannot meet Virginia’s legal presence requirements, making them ineligible to receive a standard or REAL ID-compliant driver’s license in Virginia.
Customers may be eligible to obtain a driver privilege card if they meet the following criteria:
• are a non-U.S. citizen who is a resident of Virginia
• have reported income from Virginia sources or are claimed as a dependent on a tax return filed in Virginia in the past 12 months
• do not have a driving privilege that is currently suspended or revoked in Virginia or any other state, to include insurance-related infractions
The steps to obtain a driver privilege card vary based on a customer’s licensed driving history. DMV encourages those eligible to make an appointment, study and prepare for applicable tests at dmvNOW. com, and organize the documents necessary to obtain a driver privilege card. An interactive document guide, available on DMV’s website, helps to prepare customers for their visit.
For more information, visit dmvNOW.com/dpc.
FarmVille the game is no more
