Drier weather expected this week

After a rainy start to 2021, the area should begin to dry out a bit the next several days until another round of rain arrives Friday.

Temperatures are expected to peak in the high 40s each day with Monday and Wednesday reaching 50 degrees. Lows are expected to drop just below freezing each night with Wednesday’s low of 28 being the lowest of the week.

According to Francis Wood at WFLO, Farmville finished the year with a rain surplus of 18.06 inches for 2020.

The highest temperature recorded in December of 2020 was 67 degrees on Dec. 14. The lowest was 20 degrees on Dec. 27 and 28.

Since the New Year, the area has received 0.73 inches of rain.