Diverse students encouraged to apply for scholarship

Dominion Energy is awarding $500,000 in scholarships in 2021 to assist African American and other underrepresented minority students who reside in the company’s service area.

The scholarships will be the first made under the Dominion Energy Educational Equity Scholarship Program, a six-year, $10 million initiative to provide assistance with higher education expenses.

“As we witness our country’s evolving conversation on racial equity and social justice, we want to do our part to help historically underserved students,” Robert M. Blue, Dominion Energy’s president and chief executive officer, said. “We know that education can serve as a springboard for social and economic mobility.”

“We have partnered with historically black colleges and universities for nearly 40 years, offering volunteer and financial support,” Thomas F. Farrell, II, Dominion Energy’s executive chairman, said. “This scholarship program is another way for us to support the students who will one day lead our nation.”

The scholarship application period is open until Jan. 25 at 4 p.m.

Students can learn more and apply at DominionEnergy.com/ EquityScholarships.