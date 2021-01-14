David Hamilton Miller, 72, of Scottsville, passed away peacefully at his home in Buckingham County, on Monday, Jan. 11, after a long battle with cancer and diabetes. He was born on Nov. 19, 1948, the only son of the late Coleman E. Miller and Laura S. Miller of Schuyler. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister, Elaine M. Saunders and infant daughter, Kelly Hamilton Miller. After graduating from Nelson County, David entered the U.S. Army and served in Vietnam. Upon returning from Vietnam, he married Judy Dorrier on Nov. 29, 1969. He was employed by the University of Virginia for 37 years. He was a member of Centenary United Methodist Church for over 50 years, where he served as Chairman of the Board, choir member, and various committees. David was an active member of the Taylor Masonic Lodge #117 of Centenary, Va., where he previously served as Master for many years. He was also a member of George Lodge # 32 AFAM of Howardsville and served as Treasurer for over 40 years. He was a member of ACCA Shrine of Richmond, a 32-degree Scottish Rite Mason, Piedmont Shrine Club and very active in the Royal Arch Chapter. Survivors include his wife, Judy D. Miller; son, David H. Miller Jr. (Jenn); two grandchildren, Laura, 14, and Colton, 12; sister, Julie Shumaker (Rodney); and brothers-in-law, Harold A. Saunders of Chester and Steve Dorrier (Wanda) of Scottsville. He is also survived by many beloved nieces, nephews, along with many cousins and extended family. Due to Covid-19 regulations, there will be no formal visitation, family and friends may come by Centenary United Methodist Church, 12247 S Constitution Route, Scottsville, VA 24590, on Thursday, Jan. 14, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. to view and pay their respects. Those wishing to attend are asked to wear a facial mask and practice social distancing. A graveside service will be conducted at 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 15, in the church cemetery. Those wishing to attend are asked to meet at the cemetery, wear a facial mask and practice social distancing. The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the doctors and nurses at the University of Virginia Medical Center and the Veterans Administration for their wonderful care. A special thanks to Dr. Jose Oberholzer, Dr. Shawn Pellatier and Faith Mawyer at UVA and Dan Beardsley of Hospice of the Piedmont for their wonderful care. Arrangements have been entrusted to Thacker Brothers Scottsville Funeral Home. Relatives and friends may share condolences and memories online with the family by visiting www.thackerbrothers.com.