County offices to open at noon

By Staff Report

Published 10:25 pm Sunday, January 31, 2021
Prince Edward County’s administrative office will delay opening until noon Monday, Feb. 1 due to wintry weather conditions in the Farmville area.
The county’s government offices, courthouse, solid waste sites and county landfill will all delay opening until noon.
Prince Edward General District Court is canceled Monday, Feb. 1.
