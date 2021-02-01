County offices to open at noon
Prince Edward County’s administrative office will delay opening until noon Monday, Feb. 1 due to wintry weather conditions in the Farmville area.The county’s government offices, courthouse, solid waste sites and county landfill will all delay opening until noon.Prince Edward General District Court is canceled Monday, Feb. 1.
You Might Like
Prince Edward Schools to be remote only Monday
Prince Edward County Public Schools have announced classes will be on a remote-only schedule Monday, Feb. 1 due to the... read more