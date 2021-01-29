Construction work planned
Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures are planned; however, work may be delayed/ canceled due to weather or other issues. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia. org.
DISTRICT-WIDE ACTIVITIES:
Crews will perform various construction/maintenance activities throughout the district using the best practices of social distancing. Activities include, but are not limited to bridge and guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, surface/shoulder work, work orders, pavement messaging, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.
Work at specific locations:
BUCKINGHAM COUNTY:
• Routes 15 and 60, near Town of Dillwyn – Crew will work pavement messaging.
• Route 60/56 – Turn lane project. Fixed completion July 30.
• Route 632 – Crew will replace pipe.
• Route 636/15 – Turn lane project. Fixed completion October 15.
• Note districtwide activities.
CHARLOTTE COUNTY:
• Note districtwide activities.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY:
• Route 60, Town of Cumberland – Crew will add shoulder stone.
• Note districtwide activities.
PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY:
• Route 15/665 turn lanes and 15/692 roundabout – Construction to begin.
• Route 690 (652-651) – Emergency pipe replacement.
• Note districtwide activities.
